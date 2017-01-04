HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan. 24
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and also gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow:
BRENT CRUDE EXTENDS GAINS, UP BY MORE THAN A $1 AT SESSION HIGH OF $56.49 A BARREL
Jan 24 The Standing Rock Sioux tribe in a statement on Tuesday said it opposed U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order that would allow the Dakota Access Pipeline to move forward.
BAGHDAD, Jan 24 Iraq's oil is the property of Iraqis, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday, in reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump who argued that the United States should have taken possession of the nation's crude reserves.