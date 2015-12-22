UPDATE 2-Armenia's ruling Republican party leads in parliament vote-exit poll
* Tense election may trigger unrest, analysts warn (Updates with exit polls results, more info, details)
BRENT CRUDE EXTENDS LOSSES, FALLS BELOW $36.04 BENCHMARK FROM JULY 2004
* Tense election may trigger unrest, analysts warn (Updates with exit polls results, more info, details)
AMMAN, April 2 U.S. backed Syrian forces repelled a major counter-attack by Islamic State militants holding out at the country's largest dam and in the nearby town of Tabqa, the group and activists said on Sunday.