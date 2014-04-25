GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ease, cautious ahead of c.bank announcements
HONG KONG, March 15 Asian equities opened slightly lower, as investors stayed cautious awaiting the outcome of several central bank meetings later on Wednesday.
BRENT CRUDE FALLS OVER $1 A BARREL
HONG KONG, March 15 Asian equities opened slightly lower, as investors stayed cautious awaiting the outcome of several central bank meetings later on Wednesday.
* Some companies call for domestic market gas reservation (Recasts with fresh Turnbull comment, adds graphic)
WASHINGTON, March 14 A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday denied a request by a Native American tribe for an emergency injunction to prevent oil from flowing through part of the Dakota Access Pipeline, saying such a move would be against the public interest.