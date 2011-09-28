GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro pressured by economic, political uncertainty
* Asia ex-Japan stocks inch lower; Nikkei closes down 0.35 pct
BRENT CRUDE FUTURES SETTLE AT $103.81/BBL, DOWN $3.33, 3.11 PCT
* Asia ex-Japan stocks inch lower; Nikkei closes down 0.35 pct
SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Singapore Exchange has held talks with Saudi Aramco on a secondary listing, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, after the oil and gas company suggested last week it would likely list on more than one exchange.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's JX Holdings Inc expects to exceed the copper concentrate output target at its Caserones copper mine in Chile in the fiscal year ending March 31, reflecting robust output projected in January-March, an executive said on Tuesday.