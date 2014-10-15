HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 16 at 6:35 P.M. EDT/2235 GMT
March 16 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
BRENT CRUDE OIL BRIEFLY TURNS POSITIVE, RETRACING LOSSES AFTER BIGGEST ONE-DAY DROP IN OVER TWO YEARS
March 16 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
CALGARY, Alberta, March 16 Syncrude Canada notified customers on Thursday that its oil sands plant in northern Alberta would cut production by more than 50 percent in March and April after a fire this week, four trading sources said.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 16 The Canadian crude-producing province of Alberta will post a higher-than-expected budget deficit of C$10.3 billion (US$7.73 billion) in the coming fiscal year, it said on Thursday, raising spending as its economy recovers.