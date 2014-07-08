GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar crunched, bonds boosted as Fed goes gradual
* Dollar lower across the board in Asia, weakness could be lengthy
BRENT CRUDE OIL FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES BY MORE THAN $1 TO SESSION LOW OF $109.22
* Dollar lower across the board in Asia, weakness could be lengthy
March 15 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: RUSSIA A key Republican lawmaker says he does not believe the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 election campaign, adding to pressure on FBI Director James Comey to provide evidence supporting or debunking Trump's claim. The top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee say sanctions imposed on Russia over its involv
BRASILIA, March 15 Brazil's federal audit court TCU on Wednesday allowed state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA to proceed with its divestment program, but required the company to restart the process except for two projects.