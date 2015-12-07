UPDATE 9-Oil jumps on Libyan disruption, OPEC deal extension hopes
* U.S. crude oil stocks rise 1.9 mln bbls-API (Adds API data)
BRENT CRUDE OIL FUTURES FALL $1 A BARREL TO BELOW $42, THE LOWEST LEVEL SINCE MARCH 2009 ON OPEC INACTION AND STRONG U.S. DOLLAR
* U.S. crude oil stocks rise 1.9 mln bbls-API (Adds API data)
BOSTON, March 23 President Donald Trump’s White House has said his plans to slash environmental regulations will trigger a new energy boom and help the United States drill its way to independence from foreign oil.