UPDATE 1-Oil prices rise on talk that OPEC could extend supply cut
* Analysts say healthy demand may also help rein in oversupply
BRENT CRUDE OIL FUTURES FALL MORE THAN $1 EASING UKRAINE CONCERNS
* Analysts say healthy demand may also help rein in oversupply
JAKARTA, March 21 Indonesian police said on Tuesday Interpol has issued red notices, the closest to an international arrest warrant, for three Chinese executives suspected of fraud linked to a more than $800 million Sinopec oil terminal development in Indonesia.
JAKARTA, March 21 Indonesian police said on Tuesday Interpol has issued red notices, the closest to an international arrest warrant, for three Chinese executives suspected of fraud linked to an $850 million Sinopec oil storage terminal development in Indonesia.