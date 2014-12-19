UPDATE 8-Oil settles a tad lower after sliding to 3-month lows
* Russian oil major says U.S. shale growth imperils OPEC deal (New throughout, updates prices, market activity to settlement)
BRENT CRUDE OIL FUTURES UP $2 A BARREL
* Russian oil major says U.S. shale growth imperils OPEC deal (New throughout, updates prices, market activity to settlement)
SAO PAULO, March 13 Grupo Schahin said on Monday it can execute a reorganization plan after an appeals court favored the ailing Brazilian engineering and rig-leasing conglomerate over disgruntled creditors, according to a statement.
WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. President Donald Trump is set to formally announce a review of vehicle fuel efficiency rules locked in at the end of the Obama administration when he meets with automaker chiefs this week, according to two sources briefed on the matter.