GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar cut losses on hope Trump can move past healthcare
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
BRENT DECEMBER CRUDE OIL FUTURE FALLS $1 A BARREL TO $44.80 A BARREL
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
SYDNEY, March 28 Coastal areas in northeast Australia were battered by high winds and heavy rainfall early on Tuesday as a powerful cyclone that prompted authorities to urge some 30,000 people to evacuate bore down on the country.