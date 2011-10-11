SINGAPORE Oct 11 Brent crude's premium to the Middle East marker Dubai rose on Tuesday to its highest level in more than three weeks after Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L) declaration of force majeure on its Nigerian Forcados crude oil exports lifted the European benchmark.

Shell announced the force majeure on Monday after a sabotage attack on a major pipeline caused a leak.

The Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps (EFS) DUB-EFS-1M for November rose 66 cents from Monday to $6.46 a barrel, just shy of the previous peak of $6.51 reached on Sept. 16, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Francis Kan, editing by Miral Fahmy)