UPDATE 5-Trump's defense chief: "We're not in Iraq to seize anybody's oil"
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Adds details on U.S. troops moving closer to fight, Mattis comments)
LONDON May 14 Brent crude futures extended losses to fall by more than $2 per barrel on Monday and hit its lowest in nearly four months as fears about the future of the euro zone and doubts about Chinese growth hit sentiment.
By 0902 GMT, Brent crude was down $2.03 at $110.23 per barrel, its lowest since Jan. 25. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jason Neely)
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Adds details on U.S. troops moving closer to fight, Mattis comments)
* Nigeria hit by dollar shortage due to low oil price, FX curbs
QUITO, Feb 20 Ecuador's leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno looked set for victory on Monday in a presidential election, but slow results meant it may take days to know if he will face a runoff with former banker Guillermo Lasso.