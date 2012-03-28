China steps up Russian oil imports as teapots buy Urals crude
* Shandong teapot refiners buy Urals to replace expensive Oman
LONDON, March 28 Brent crude oil fell $1 on Wednesday, pressured as a report in Le Monde said France is in contact with Britain and the United States on a possible release of strategic oil stocks.
By 0821 GMT, Brent was down $1.00 at $124.54 a barrel.
A release of strategic oil stocks "is a matter of weeks, not days", the French newspaper said, though some analysts were sceptical. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Alison Birrane)
OROVILLE, Calif., Feb 14 Tens of thousands of Californians faced an indefinite stay in shelters as engineers worked for a second day on Tuesday to fix the United States' tallest dam before more storms sweep the region.
BEIJING, Feb 14 Shares of Tangshan Port Group Co Ltd soared 7 percent on Tuesday, to post their biggest daily percentage gain in nine months, as investors bet the small port would benefit from a major clampdown on coal transportation at its larger rival.