LONDON, March 28 Brent crude oil fell $1 on Wednesday, pressured as a report in Le Monde said France is in contact with Britain and the United States on a possible release of strategic oil stocks.

By 0821 GMT, Brent was down $1.00 at $124.54 a barrel.

A release of strategic oil stocks "is a matter of weeks, not days", the French newspaper said, though some analysts were sceptical. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Alison Birrane)