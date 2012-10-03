LONDON Oct 3 Brent crude oil futures extended losses on Wednesday to fall more than $2 per barrel as weak data intensified worries about the global economy and the outlook for oil demand.

By 1246 GMT, oil Brent crude was down $2.03 per barrel at $109.54.

Chinese and European PMI data came in below expectations. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Anthony Barker)