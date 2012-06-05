UPDATE 2-Oil rises, but U.S. drilling drags on prices
* Sustained rally difficult, analyst says (Updates prices, adds comment)
LONDON, June 5 Brent crude futures fell $1 to $97.85 a barrel on Tuesday as worries about the euro zone debt crisis weighed on expectations for global oil demand growth.
Despite oil falling to a 16-month low on Monday, prices near $100 a barrel are still a threat to a slowing global economy, the International Energy Agency (IEA) executive director Maria van der Hoeven said on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, striking a similarly bearish note for oil markets, Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Peter Voser said oil prices were likely to continue to decline well into the second half of the year.
(Editing by Alison Birrane)
* Sustained rally difficult, analyst says (Updates prices, adds comment)
* JX says problems with secondary units at multiple refineries
QUITO, Feb 20 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno was within striking distance of winning the first round of Ecuador's presidential election on Monday, as the Andean country's electoral body counted ballots late into the night.