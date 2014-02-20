* Vitol boss calls for widening of Brent benchmark
* Platts, Argus see need to add new grades over time
* Difficult to add Nigerian, Russian crude to Brent-traders
By Dmitry Zhdannikov, Claire Milhench and Alex Lawler
LONDON, Feb 20 The oil industry hopes Norway
will bring plenty of new oil onstream to help fix the Brent
benchmark as other solutions - such as adding Russian or
Nigerian crude to the North Sea mix - pose too many risks,
executives and traders said.
A long-running debate about Brent, which is facing a drop in
the North Sea supply underpinning the contract and which critics
say is therefore vulnerable to manipulation, entered a new phase
this week.
Ian Taylor, the chief executive of the world's largest
trader Vitol, called for fundamental and immediate reform.
His comments added fuel to the controversy following the
opening by European authorities last year of a probe into
suspected manipulation of oil prices. Brent is used to price
two-thirds of oil globally.
Taylor said Brent, which is currently calculated using four
North Sea crude grades, should be broadened to include crudes
from West Africa, Kazakhstan, Algeria, maybe Russia and even the
United States because of dwindling North Sea output.
The issue has been a talking point for traders and
executives in London for the annual IP Week industry gathering
and several said it be very hard to bring in crudes from more
distant sources to boost the global role of Brent.
"It feels to me like we are quite a long way away from that
- because of the freight differences, because of the quality
differences," Tony Hayward, chief executive of Genel Energy
, told a conference organised by Energy Institute.
"I think we will see the emergence of some more global gas
benchmarks... But I don't see there being a global oil price
benchmark any time soon," said Hayward, a former CEO of BP
, one of the world's largest oil traders.
Traders and executives have insisted for decades that a
benchmark needs at least three elements to be successful - ample
supplies of material, a well-developed derivatives market behind
it and politically unrestricted deliveries.
If dwindling supplies are the Achilles heel for Brent, it is
the monopoly of the Russian state over pipelines that has so far
prevented the Russian grade Urals from becoming a benchmark. In
Nigeria, oil theft is seen as a major risk.
Jonathan Kollek, head of Russian and former Soviet Union
offices at trading house Trafigura, said that rather than
tinkering with Brent, a new benchmark could be based on Urals,
provided it was based on trading outside Russia in a hub such as
Rotterdam.
"Instead of trying to fix something, I would create
something new using Urals provided it is done on a non-Russian
territorial basis," Kollek said.
Didier Casimiro, vice-president for commerce and logistics
at the Kremlin's oil champion Rosneft, said Russia
should get its first oil benchmark in Asia.
EYES ON NORWAY
The Brent benchmark is underpinned by four North Sea crude
streams - Brent and Forties from the British side, and Norway's
Oseberg and Ekofisk. Together they are known as BFOE.
Output of these four grades has fallen by more than 20
percent in the past four years to below 1 million barrels per
day (bpd) in February, according to Reuters data.
"As a reminder, no-one is forcing people to price oil off of
Brent. If they want to price ex-Dubai or (U.S. crude) WTI or any
new benchmark, they can or could do it," one trader said.
Taylor said he was concerned that large volumes of Brent
were flowing to Asia, encouraged by a free trade agreement (FTA)
between the EU and South Korea, which made those deliveries
cheaper than other grades.
Changing the FTA to reduce those deliveries could be one
solution, traders said.
Platts, a unit of McGraw Hill and the dominant oil
pricing agency, says fundamental changes to Brent may be needed
but not immediately.
Argus Media, a Platts competitor, says it believes that over
the next few years West African and then Urals grades will
inevitably be added to help assess Brent.
"Adding Russian crude would solve the issue of volume," said
Peter Caddy, head of business development at Argus.
Russia exports over 3 million bpd of Urals but most traders
say they are sceptical about adding Urals or African grades.
"Urals would not really introduce more liquidity into the
market, it would only introduce more quality problems," one
trader said, referring to the fact that sour and heavy Urals is
inferior in quality to lighter, sweeter Brent.
"And whilst West African is sweet, it is five weeks out
versus two to three weeks for North Sea, which would introduce
structure into the benchmark," he said referring to differences
in loading schedules for African grades and Brent.
The chance of making large new oil finds are low on the
North Sea's British side, where output peaked in 1999. But
Norway plans to revive production after a decade-long decline,
although a major field, Johan Sverdrup, will not start up until
2019.
Some traders saw no need to add any new grades for now,
following the introduction by Platts last year of quality
premiums for Oseberg and Ekofisk, intended to make it easier for
them to be delivered into contracts. Others said existing grades
of Norwegian crude, such as Statfjord, could be added.
"I would just include more Norwegian grades - just grab
whatever barrels you can find that are both domestic and sweet,
and hope the Norwegians strike it big in the future," one trader
said.