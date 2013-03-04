DUBAI, March 4 It remains unclear when the Brent pipeline system in the UK North Sea will reopen, the operator said on Monday, after it was shut again on Saturday due to a leak at the Cormorant Alpha oil platform.

"We don't yet have a time scale as to when it will re-open," a spokeswoman for the Abu Dhabi National Energy Co's (TAQA) UK business said when asked when the Brent system could reopen.

The Brent pipeline and Cormorant Alpha were shut for the second time in seven weeks on Saturday after a leak was found at the 10,000 barrel per day (bpd) platform and the 80,000 bpd Brent pipeline system was shut as a precaution.