By Daniel Fineren

DUBAI, March 4 The timeframe remains uncertain for reopening the Brent pipeline system in the UK North Sea after it was shut on Saturday due to another leak at the Cormorant Alpha oil platform, its operator said on Monday.

The 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) Brent system was shut for the second time in seven weeks on Saturday after more oil was found to have leaked into a leg of the 10,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cormorant Alpha platform, which has remained offline since the earlier leak.

In mid-January, the Brent pipeline system was reopened just two days after being shut as a precaution when the first Cormorant leg leak was found.

But two days after the pipeline was shut on Saturday morning, there is no restart time yet for the key North Sea pipeline.

"We don't yet have a time scale as to when it will re-open," a spokeswoman for the Abu Dhabi National Energy Co's (TAQA) UK business said when asked when the Brent system could reopen.

When Abu Dhabi-based TAQA shut the Brent system during a working week in mid-January the closure supported global oil prices because Brent is one of the four North Sea oils used as a benchmark to price oil around the world.

In both incidents non-essential staff were evacuated from the platform, nobody was injured and no hydrocarbons entered the environment, TAQA said in a statement on its website.

North Sea oil traders said they expected some delays to shipments of Brent crude as a result of the closure.

Six cargoes of 600,000 barrels each are scheduled to load in March, and the loss of output since Saturday's shutdown equals more than half of one of those cargoes.

"It is going to have some impact on the programme," said a North Sea oil trader.

After the weekend break, the Brent crude market opened on Monday at $110.65, up only slightly from Friday's close of $110.40 a barrel.

Britain's Health and Safety Executive said it was considering whether to launch an investigation into the latest incident at Cormorant Alpha. "We are aware and making initial enquiries, with a view to launching an investigation," a spokesman said.

The Brent system is jointly owned by 21 companies. It consists of part of the processing systems and structure on the Cormorant Alpha platform, operated by TAQA, as well as a pipeline connecting Cormorant Alpha to the BP -operated Sullom Voe Oil Terminal in the Shetland Islands.

Cormorant Alpha also handles oil from the Dunlin, Thistle, Northern producer, Murchison, North Alwyn, Tern, Eider and North Cormorant Platforms.