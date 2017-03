FEATURE-Waiting for grid to arrive, Myanmar villages switch on solar

NYAUNG KONE, Myanmar, March 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - F or generations, residents of this farming village in central Myanmar had a set rhythm to their day - waking up with the sunrise and going to sleep after dark. Diesel generators and batteries were for the privileged few, while the candles used by most were a fire hazard for thatch and bamboo houses.