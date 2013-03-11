DUBAI, March 11 The UK's Brent pipeline system in the North Sea is running normally again a week after being shut due to a leak on the Cormorant Alpha platform, a spokeswoman for the operator said on Monday.

The key Brent pipeline system that typically carries another 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from several other fields off Scotland is fully operational again after being shut as a precaution on March 2 when a leak was found at the platform.

"Everything is back up and running as normal," a TAQA spokeswoman said of the Brent system, adding that the 10,000 bpd Cormorant Alpha platform was still shut.

She could not say how much oil was flowing through the pipeline system or when it returned to normal operations after reopening at the end of last week.