DUBAI, March 11 The UK's Brent pipeline system
in the North Sea is running normally again a week after being
shut due to a leak on the Cormorant Alpha platform, a
spokeswoman for the operator said on Monday.
The key Brent pipeline system that typically carries another
80,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from several other fields
off Scotland is fully operational again after being shut as a
precaution on March 2 when a leak was found at the platform.
"Everything is back up and running as normal," a TAQA
spokeswoman said of the Brent system, adding that the 10,000 bpd
Cormorant Alpha platform was still shut.
She could not say how much oil was flowing through the
pipeline system or when it returned to normal operations after
reopening at the end of last week.