DUBAI, March 11 The UK's Brent pipeline system in the North Sea was running normally a week after being shut due to a leak on the Cormorant Alpha platform, a spokeswoman for the operator said on Monday.

Excluding flows from the 10,000 barrel per day (bpd) platform, which remains shut, the Brent pipeline system typically carries 80,000 bpd of oil from other fields off Scotland.

The system, which contributes to a global oil price benchmark, was shut for the second time this year on March 2 after oil and associated gas were found to have leaked into a platform leg.

Production from Cormorant Alpha, through which oil from other Brent fields flows, has remained offline since an earlier leak in January.

After confirming there was no connection between the Brent system and the pipeline involved in the oil leak on the platform, Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. has now returned the crude supply network to normal operations.

"Everything is back up and running as normal," a TAQA spokeswoman said on Monday.

She could not say how much oil was flowing through the pipeline system or when it returned to normal operations after reopening at the end of last week.

TAQA, which operates the pipeline network and the platform, began reopening the network last Thursday but said it would take time before crude started flowing because other operators would have to restart output.

The Brent system is jointly owned by 21 companies. It consists of part of the processing systems and structure on the Cormorant Alpha platform, operated by TAQA, as well as a 150 km pipeline connecting Cormorant Alpha to the BP-operated BP.L Sullom Voe Oil Terminal in the Shetland Islands.