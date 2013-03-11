DUBAI, March 11 The UK's Brent pipeline system
in the North Sea was running normally a week after being shut
due to a leak on the Cormorant Alpha platform, a spokeswoman for
the operator said on Monday.
Excluding flows from the 10,000 barrel per day (bpd)
platform, which remains shut, the Brent pipeline system
typically carries 80,000 bpd of oil from other fields off
Scotland.
The system, which contributes to a global oil price
benchmark, was shut for the second time this year on March 2
after oil and associated gas were found to have leaked into a
platform leg.
Production from Cormorant Alpha, through which oil from
other Brent fields flows, has remained offline since an earlier
leak in January.
After confirming there was no connection between the Brent
system and the pipeline involved in the oil leak on the
platform, Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. has now
returned the crude supply network to normal operations.
"Everything is back up and running as normal," a TAQA
spokeswoman said on Monday.
She could not say how much oil was flowing through the
pipeline system or when it returned to normal operations after
reopening at the end of last week.
TAQA, which operates the pipeline network and the platform,
began reopening the network last Thursday but said it would take
time before crude started flowing because other operators would
have to restart output.
The Brent system is jointly owned by 21 companies. It
consists of part of the processing systems and structure on the
Cormorant Alpha platform, operated by TAQA, as well as a 150 km
pipeline connecting Cormorant Alpha to the BP-operated BP.L
Sullom Voe Oil Terminal in the Shetland Islands.