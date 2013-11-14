NEW YORK Nov 14 U.S. oil's discount to global benchmark Brent widened to a more than seven-month record on Thursday as Libyan supplies remain offline while expectations for another large build in U.S. stocks drove the price of domestic oil lower.

Government data is expected to show a rise in U.S. oil stocks for the eighth straight week. Brent prices rose as supplies from OPEC member Libya remain offline due to protests.

Brent's premium over West Texas Intermediate CL-LCO1=R widened by more than $2 per barrel to $15.29, the widest mark since March. (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)