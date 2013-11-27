NEW YORK Nov 27 European benchmark Brent oil's premium over U.S. oil widened to its most in more than eight months on Wednesday as high inventories of U.S. crude weighed on domestic prices while Brent found support on Libyan supply outages.

Brent oil's premium CL-LCO1=R over U.S. oil rose by as much as $1.96 to reach $19.16 per barrel, its widest mark since March 8. (Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by John Wallace)