DUBAI Jan 22 The flow of crude oil through the UK's Brent pipeline system in the North Sea was back up to 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) late on Monday, following a precautionary shutdown last week, Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) said.

The Brent pipeline system typically carries 90,000 bpd of oil from several fields off Scotland, but TAQA's 10,000 bpd Cormorant Alpha platform remains shut due to an oil leak in one of its legs.

"Flow in the Brent pipeline system has now been restored up to levels around 80,000 bpd. This is pretty much full flow rate minus Cormorant Alpha production which is still shut down," a company spokesman said in an email.