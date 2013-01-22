UPDATE 2-BHP's Escondida approaches striking union, eyes new offer
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
DUBAI Jan 22 The flow of crude oil through the UK's Brent pipeline system in the North Sea was back up to 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) late on Monday, following a precautionary shutdown last week, Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) said.
The Brent pipeline system typically carries 90,000 bpd of oil from several fields off Scotland, but TAQA's 10,000 bpd Cormorant Alpha platform remains shut due to an oil leak in one of its legs.
"Flow in the Brent pipeline system has now been restored up to levels around 80,000 bpd. This is pretty much full flow rate minus Cormorant Alpha production which is still shut down," a company spokesman said in an email.
NEW YORK, March 10 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, ICAP Europe Ltd and Tullett Prebon Plc as defendants from litigation alleging a conspiracy among many financial services companies to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.