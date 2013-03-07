DUBAI, March 7 TAQA has begun the process of
reopening the Brent oil pipeline system, a spokesman for the Abu
Dhabi based company said on Thursday.
"The start up process has started," a spokesman for the
company said, adding that it would take time before crude starts
flowing through the system again because field operators have to
restart their output.
The 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) system, which forms part of
the global Brent oil benchmark, was shut on Saturday after oil
was found to have leaked into a leg of the Cormorant Alpha
platform in the UK North Sea.
The company has spent the last few days running checks to
ensure it is safe to reopen the Brent system, and has now
confirmed that is is safe to do so.