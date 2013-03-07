DUBAI, March 7 TAQA has begun the process of reopening the Brent oil pipeline system, a spokesman for the Abu Dhabi based company said on Thursday.

"The start up process has started," a spokesman for the company said, adding that it would take time before crude starts flowing through the system again because field operators have to restart their output.

The 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) system, which forms part of the global Brent oil benchmark, was shut on Saturday after oil was found to have leaked into a leg of the Cormorant Alpha platform in the UK North Sea.

The company has spent the last few days running checks to ensure it is safe to reopen the Brent system, and has now confirmed that is is safe to do so.