* Operator TAQA says begins process of restarting
* Oil forms part of global benchmark Brent
* Traders expect outage to delay Brent shipments
DUBAI/LONDON, March 7 The Brent oil pipeline
system in the British North Sea, which forms part of the global
Brent benchmark, has began a restart after its second shutdown
in almost two months, adding downward pressure to prices.
The 80,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) system was shut on Saturday
after more oil was found to have leaked into a leg of the 10,000
bpd Cormorant Alpha platform, which has remained offline since
an earlier leak led to a shutdown in mid-January.
A spokesman for Abu Dhabi-based operator TAQA confirmed on
Thursday the start-up had begun, adding that it would take time
before crude started flowing again because other operators would
have to restart their fields.
"Investigations have found there is no connection between
the Brent pipeline system and the pipeline involved in the
release," Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. said in a statement.
"The process of restarting Brent throughput follows a
thorough technical evaluation that shows it is safe to do so
without any increased risk to Cormorant Alpha."
As Brent is one of the four North Sea crudes used as a
benchmark to price oil around the world, the system's closure
supported the market this week. Oil traders said the restart was
weighing on prices on Thursday.
Brent crude futures were down 46 cents at $110.60 a
barrel by 1328 GMT.
North Sea oil traders expected the lack of production this
week to lead to some delays in Brent shipments.
Six cargoes of 600,000 barrels each were scheduled to load
in March. A schedule for April, issued to cargo owners and
traders on Thursday, showed supply next month will fall to five
cargoes, possibly reflecting the knock-on effect of this week's
outage.
Around 90,000 bpd of oil typically flows through Cormorant
Alpha, including 10,000 bpd of production from Cormorant Alpha
when it is fully operational.
Cormorant Alpha's output has remained shut down since the
earlier hydrocarbons leak in the same leg and will remain closed
while work on the platform leg is completed, TAQA said.
The Brent system is jointly owned by 21 companies. It
consists of part of the processing systems and structure on
Cormorant Alpha, operated by TAQA, as well as a pipeline
connecting Cormorant Alpha to the BP-operated Sullom Voe
Oil Terminal in the Shetland Islands.
Cormorant Alpha also handles oil from the Dunlin, Thistle,
Northern producer, Murchison, North Alwyn, Tern, Eider and North
Cormorant Platforms.