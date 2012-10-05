Oct 5 The Brent-WTI spread hit its widest level since October on Friday as maintenance in the North Sea boosted the London-based benchmark's premium to U.S. crude to more than $22 a barrel.

Refinery maintenance in the United States also weighed on demand for crude oil in the Midwest, traders and analysts said, depressing the value of the U.S. crude oil benchmark, commonly referred to as West Texas Intermediate or WTI.

North Sea Brent crude oil loadings will fall to around 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November from 135,000 bpd originally scheduled for October, trade sources said on Friday.

Tim Evans, an analyst at Citi Futures Perspective in New York, said there was an emerging seasonal pattern in the key spread as North Sea maintenance coincides with refinery turnarounds in the U.S. Midwest at the start of the fourth quarter.

"A year ago we had a North Sea oil field maintenance including an extended outage from the Buzzard field and that helped drive the Brent to WTI spread to a peak in the second half of October 2011," Evans said.

"This year we again have seasonal maintenance in the North Sea including an outage at the Buzzard field and a widening Brent to WTI spread and it's currently early October. What goes around comes around."

Bill O'Grady, the chief market strategist at Confluence Investment Management, said a steady increase in U.S. oil production, especially around Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for the U.S. crude oil future, was 'overwhelming' low capacity at U.S. refineries.

"The way you can capture the spread is refining and selling product to Europe," O'Grady said. "I think the increase in Midwest production is overwhelming the refining industry's capacity to do that."

The Brent-WTI spread settled at $22.14 a barrel, having earlier hit an intraday high of $22.35, the highest level since October.

Brent November crude oil fell 56 cents to settle at $112.02 a barrel on Friday. U.S. crude fell $1.83 to settle at $89.88 a barrel.