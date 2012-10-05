Oct 5 The Brent-WTI spread hit its widest level
since October on Friday as maintenance in the North Sea boosted
the London-based benchmark's premium to U.S. crude to more than
$22 a barrel.
Refinery maintenance in the United States also weighed on
demand for crude oil in the Midwest, traders and analysts said,
depressing the value of the U.S. crude oil benchmark, commonly
referred to as West Texas Intermediate or WTI.
North Sea Brent crude oil loadings will fall to around
120,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November from 135,000 bpd
originally scheduled for October, trade sources said on Friday.
Tim Evans, an analyst at Citi Futures Perspective in New
York, said there was an emerging seasonal pattern in the key
spread as North Sea maintenance coincides with refinery
turnarounds in the U.S. Midwest at the start of the fourth
quarter.
"A year ago we had a North Sea oil field maintenance
including an extended outage from the Buzzard field and that
helped drive the Brent to WTI spread to a peak in the second
half of October 2011," Evans said.
"This year we again have seasonal maintenance in the North
Sea including an outage at the Buzzard field and a widening
Brent to WTI spread and it's currently early October. What goes
around comes around."
Bill O'Grady, the chief market strategist at Confluence
Investment Management, said a steady increase in U.S. oil
production, especially around Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point
for the U.S. crude oil future, was 'overwhelming' low capacity
at U.S. refineries.
"The way you can capture the spread is refining and selling
product to Europe," O'Grady said. "I think the increase in
Midwest production is overwhelming the refining industry's
capacity to do that."
The Brent-WTI spread settled at $22.14 a barrel,
having earlier hit an intraday high of $22.35, the highest level
since October.
Brent November crude oil fell 56 cents to settle at
$112.02 a barrel on Friday. U.S. crude fell $1.83 to
settle at $89.88 a barrel.