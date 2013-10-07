(Adds details on Seaway pipeline flow resuming.)
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK Oct 7 U.S. oil futures prices pared
losses on Monday after a report that the Seaway oil pipeline had
resumed shipping after a brief shutdown, trade sources said,
citing a report from industry intelligence firm Genscape.
Seaway pipeline flows resumed close to 178,000 barrels per
day and were expected to continue ramping up, Genscape reported.
Genscape monitors detected decreased power consumption on the
line earlier on Monday morning and said Seaway had shut from an
estimated 295,000 bpd, the firm said.
Oil futures were last trading 60 cents per barrel
lower at $103.24 at 11:01 a.m. EDT (1501 GMT), recouping some
losses after trading nearly $2 per barrel lower earlier in the
session.
The closely watched spread between global benchmark Brent
crude oil and U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate CL-LCO1=R
had earlier widened to $6.32 per barrel. The spread was last
trading at $6.05.
Separately, traders said Genscape issued a report that said
crude oil inventories at the Cushing hub rose by 220,000 barrels
between Tuesday and Friday last week.
Seaway carries up to 400,000 bpd of crude from Cushing,
Oklahoma, the delivery point for the U.S. oil futures contract,
to Gulf Coast refineries.
