Dec 19 Essex Property Trust Inc, a manager of residential properties on the U.S. West Coast, said it would buy BRE Properties Inc for about $4.34 billion in cash and stock.

Under the terms of the deal, Essex will pay BRE shareholders $12.33 per share in cash, and offer 0.2971 newly issued Essex shares for each BRE share held.

BRE operates apartment communities in California and Seattle. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)