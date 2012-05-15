European shares end the week higher on positive earnings and U.S. jobs growth
* Well-received earning updates lift Beazley, Hexpol, Skanska
NEW YORK May 15 Rock singer Bret Michaels has settled a lawsuit he filed against the Tony Awards and CBS for damages to his head after a stage set piece knocked him down and he claimed it contributed to a brain hemorrhage he later suffered.
The terms of the settlement were not released. Michaels sued CBS and Tony Awards Productions after he performed in 2009 with his band Poison during the awards telecast of Broadway's best shows, claiming producers failed to tell him how to exit the stage safely.
After he performed the band's 1980s hit song "Nothin' But A Good Time" with the "Rock of Ages" musical cast, Michaels said he suffered a fractured nose, split lip and trauma to the head after he was smacked down by a large set piece descending from the ceiling -- a clip that was watched by millions on YouTube.
In April, 2010, Michaels suffered a near fatal subarachnoid hemorrhage - or bleeding at the base of his brain stem - that left him in a critical condition "at the hands of the Tony Awards," the lawsuit that was filed last year claimed.
After the settlement in Manhattan federal court, CBS and the Tonys released a joint statement saying, "The parties have reached an amicable resolution of their dispute and the case has been settled. The terms of the settlement will not be disclosed."
Michaels rose to fame in the 1980s at the helm of Poison, a glam-rock band whose hits also included the ballad "Every Rose Has Its Thorn."
In recent years, he became a reality TV personality in such shows as dating contest "Rock of Love" and on "The Celebrity Apprentice." (Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy)
* Well-received earning updates lift Beazley, Hexpol, Skanska
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 Chief executives of major U.S. companies huddled with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday as the business community is increasingly split over how to respond to his policies, especially a travel ban announced last week.
MILAN, Feb 3 Italian luxury fashion group Salvatore Ferragamo plans to grow revenue at twice the market rate from 2017-2020, backed by a drive to improve performance at existing stores and updates to its product ranges, it said on Friday.