By Tommy Wilkes
| LONDON, June 12
LONDON, June 12 The manager of Brevan Howard's
$570 million currency fund is among a number of traders leaving
the hedge fund firm because of underperformance, a source with
knowledge of the matter said.
Luke Ding headed up the Brevan Howard Investment Fund II
Macro FX Fund, which has struggled to consistently make money
since its launch.
Brevan, one of the world's top fund firms, is consulting
investors before deciding whether or not to close the fund, the
source said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. Two or
three of the traders who are leaving work directly on the fund.
So far this year the fund has gained 1.58 percent to May 22,
but last year it fell 2.32 percent and has an annual return of
less than 1.5 percent since its launch, performance data shows.
Ding joined Brevan in 2007 from Merrill Lynch, according to
the Financial Services Authority's Register. He could not
immediately be reached for comment.
In an industry which stakes its reputation on an ability to
make money in all markets, Brevan is renowned for taking a
particularly tough approach to underperforming traders and
funds.
While those who make the firm money are rewarded with extra
capital for trading, losing traders see their allocated capital
shrink and - if losses are too steep - may face the exit.
The fund is also letting a "handful" of traders go as part
of its biannual review, the source said. The traders were spread
across asset classes and none were senior risk-takers, the
source added.
Brevan, which manages more than $40 billion in assets, has
added around 40 traders to its ranks in the past two years, many
of them from banks cutting back on trading staff. The firm now
employs 80 traders, mainly from its London and Geneva offices.
The Master fund, which has never had a down year, lost 2.6
percent last week, two investors said, one of a number of
so-called global macro managers wrong footed by the recent round
of volatility. The fund is still up 4.3 percent this year,
however.