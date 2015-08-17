LONDON Aug 17 Leading European hedge fund
Brevan Howard has hired a former top interest rates trader at
British bank RBS, Jezri Mohideen, a regulatory filing
showed.
Mohideen was head of rates trading for Europe and Asia
Pacific at RBS until 2012, when he was suspended in connection
with an internal company investigation into the alleged rigging
of Libor benchmark interest rates.
He later left the bank and sued RBS for unfair dismissal and
racial discrimination, before settling out of court. RBS
declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Mohideen has not been charged with any offence.
Mohideen joined Brevan in early March, a filing with
Britain's Companies House last week showed. Also joining the
firm, in November 2014, was former UBS co-head of
fixed income Roberto Hoornweg, a separate filing showed.
In the United States, meanwhile, Brevan hired former RBS
executive Michael Lyublinsky to run fixed-income trading, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Brevan Howard spokesman Anthony Payne declined to comment
when contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, Nishant Kumar and Matthew Scuffham;
Editing by Keith Weir)