* The Brevan Howard Fund Ltd up 0.86 pct in November
* Still down 0.73 pct year to date
* Baring December rally, may end 11-yr winning run
(Adds details, background)
By Nishant Kumar
LONDON, Dec 5 Hedge fund manager Brevan Howard
saw its main "macro" fund claw back gains in November after a
torrid year for the strategy, an investor letter showed, but the
$24 billion fund could yet end an 11-year winning run.
The macro fund, which like others in the sector bets on
major economic trends across a range of asset classes including
stocks, bonds and currencies, gained 0.86 percent in November,
according to a letter to investors seen by Reuters.
That left it down 0.73 percent for the year, after losing
money in eight of the last 11 months. The fund, named the Brevan
Howard Fund Ltd, has not lost money in a calendar year since its
launch in 2003.
The annual return of a hedge fund is closely watched by
investors in the $3 trillion industry and is a key factor in any
decision to stay invested or withdraw money as part of annual
portfolio rejigs.
A spokesman for Brevan Howard, one of the world's biggest
hedge fund firms, declined comment.
Macro funds as a whole gained an average of 3.6 percent
through November this year, data from industry tracker
Eurekahedge showed.
Brevan Howard has grown into a hedge fund powerhouse since
its launch and its main fund even made 20 percent in 2008 during
the global financial crisis.
The last three years have been less profitable, however, as
the fund gained 2.7 percent in 2013 and 3.9 percent in 2012.
The firm had seen its assets under management fall to $34.3
billion by the end of October, from $37 billion earlier in the
year, a court document and second letter to investors seen by
Reuters showed.
while it is also closing a $631 million commodities fund
after it fell 3.5 percent in November, taking its year-to-date
loss to 7.6 percent.
The firm has also been in the spotlight due to its legal
battle with former star trader Chris Rokos over the enforcement
of a five-year non-compete agreement.
(Editing by Simon Jessop and David Holmes)