LONDON Aug 26 Brevan Howard, one of the Europe's biggest and most successful hedge fund managers, has made close to $1.5 billion over the past three weeks on the back of turmoil in the global markets, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

In a month in which equity markets worldwide have seen declines of more than 10 percent, the gain comes as a vindication for the $32 billion (20 billion pounds) fund manager, which for more than a year, has struggled to make headway in volatile conditions.

The newspaper cited a senior employee of the firm as saying the fund has been "positioned for a global slowdown" since earlier this summer

An anonymous investor, cited by the FT, said the recent gains mean Brevan's flagship Master Fund, which for much of the year has been flat, is now up by just over 11 percent.

The average global macro hedge fund is down 0.2 percent so far this year, according to Hedge Fund Research, cited by the FT article. ($1 = 0.614 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Carol Bishopric)