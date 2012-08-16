BRIEF-Philip Morris International - files for potential debt shelf size not disclosed
* Philip Morris International Inc - file for potential debt shelf; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2lH2Flm Further company coverage:
LONDON Aug 16 A co-founder of Brevan Howard, one of the world's biggest and most successful hedge fund managers, is to leave the firm this month, the company told Reuters.
Chris Rokos, a star trader on the firm's $25 billion flagship Master fund who has worked with founder Alan Howard for more than 10 years, is to stop trading at the end of August, founding partner Nagi Kawkabani said on Thursday.
"Chris, one of the founding partners, has decided to retire from the partnership, it's all very amicable," Kawkabani said.
"It's a decision that's been taken within the partnership. There's been no acrimony whatsoever, and he's not leaving because of trading losses."
* Philip Morris International Inc - file for potential debt shelf; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2lH2Flm Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 14 A U.S. judge has rejected Deutsche Bank AG's bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it delayed foreign exchange trades to get a "last look" at how prices were moving, enabling the German bank to extract more profit at customers' expense.
* Driehaus Capital Management LLC reports a 8.64 percent passive stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kndvNt) Further company coverage: