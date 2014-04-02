DUESSELDORF, April 2 Germany's antitrust regulator has fined Danish brewer Carlsberg and five smaller German brewers a total of 231 million euros ($319 million) in a second round of penalties for colluding on price.

The country's Federal Cartel Office said unlisted brewers Bolten, Radeberger, Erzquell, Frueh and Gaffel were affected, as were a regional brewers' association in the state of North-Rhine Westphalia and seven individuals.

In January, the watchdog had fined five domestic brewers a total of 107 million euros as part of the probe, which related to price increases agreed between 2006 and 2008.

Carlsberg said last March it was under investigation by the Cartel Office.

