LONDON, March 21 British wealth manager Brewin
Dolphin has promoted David Nicol to chief executive,
replacing Jamie Matheson who has stepped down as executive
chairman after eight years in the job.
Brewin said in a statement on Thursday it was right for
Matheson to step down having carried through most of the firm's
plans set out in its strategic review in 2011.
He will work with Nicol during the transition while freeing
up time to pursue other business and charitable interests, the
firm said.
Nicol is a former Morgan Stanley executive who joined
Brewin Dolphin's board as a non-executive director last year.
The company has performed relatively well during the
financial crisis as clients stick with it to manage their money.
It said in January funds under management had grown to 26
billion pounds ($39.3 billion), while profits rose by a third in
the year to Sept. 30 after a sharp drop in costs. ID:nL5E8N52BZ]
Other management changes involve Simon Miller, deputy
chairman since February 2012, moving into the role of
non-executive chairman. Three existing members of the board have
stepped down.
Stephen Ford is promoted to executive director, responsible
for investment management, reporting to Nicol.