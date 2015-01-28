LONDON Jan 28 Brewin Dolphin said on Wednesday its funds under management rose to 37.9 billion pounds ($57.5 billion) at the end of December from 36 billion a year ago.

The British wealth manager said fee income for three months to end of December increased to 47.4 million pounds, a 14 percent jump over the same period in 2013 helped by capital inflows and positive investment performance.

Total income, however, rose only by 1 percent during the quarter to 70.2 million from a year ago period as volatile markets led to lower transaction volumes and commissions fell.

"Continued market volatility from global economic concerns coupled with political uncertainty in the UK and Europe is likely to persist in the short term," Chief Executive David Nicol said in a statement.

"This may lead to a continuation of the trend for lower transaction volumes and associated commission income." ($1 = 0.6586 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Sinead Cruise)