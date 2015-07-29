July 29 Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc
* . Total discretionary funds under management £25.6bn (h1
2015: £26.2bn, fy 2014: £24.0bn).
* Total income of £73.0m (q3 2014: £73.1m).
* Ommission income £19.5m (q3 2014: £20.9m).
* £0.9bn of net inflows into this service ytd. . Announced
sale of stocktrade on 14 may 2015 for £14m. Year to date
stocktrade revenue is £7.5m.
* The Group's overall Q3 performance has been good, although
weak global financial markets at the end of the quarter
contributed to a decline in Funds under Management and impacted
revenue progression
