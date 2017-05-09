MOVES- Macquarie, Mirova, Houlihan Lokey
June 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
May 9 UK-based wealth manager Brewin Dolphin Holdings Inc appointed Grant Parkinson as chief operating officer, effective August.
Parkinson, 44, currently is chief operating officer at Coutts, a private bank. He has also worked at McKinsey & Co and Barclays Wealth. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
June 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Armistice Capital Llc reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 7 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rwELbT) Further company coverage:
June 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2045 GMT on Monday: