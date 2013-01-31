* Total income up 13.7 pct year on year
* Funds under management at 26 bln stg
LONDON Jan 31 British investment manager Brewin
Dolphin saw income bounce back in the last three months
of 2012 from the same period a year earlier as investors cast
off nerves about the global financial crisis.
The company said in a trading statement that total income
rose close to 14 percent in its first quarter to the end of 2012
from a year earlier, to 67.8 million pounds.
However, income was down 5 percent from the previous quarter
on account of an ongoing reduction in recurring commissions from
past sales of investment products, required under new financial
regulation.
The company also said a reorganisation, involving investment
in new technology and systems will continue but will also be
"underpinned by rigorous and disciplined cost control".
Net inflows of new money were flat overall during the
quarter, with investment performance adding 100 million pounds
to funds, bringing the total amount under management to 26
billion pounds.