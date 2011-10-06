(Adds details)

LONDON, OCT 6 UK investment house Brewin Dolphin said its assets grew 3.4 percent in the year to end-September after clients pushed more money into its discretionary range of products, ahead of tougher market conditions in the fourth quarter.

Brewin Dolphin now manages 24 billion pounds on behalf of private investors, charities and pension funds, up from 23.2 billion pounds a year ago.

Discretionary funds under management rose 11.4 percent after clients added 1.3 billion pounds of net inflows during the year, outweighing negative market movements and small outflows from its advisory funds, the manager said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes, editing by Sinead Cruise)