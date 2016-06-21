LONDON, June 21 Britain's biggest fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown has tripled the number of dealing staff, hired more helpdesk personnel and extended its opening hours to help clients navigate the aftermath of Thursday's referendum on European Union membership.

Companies across the financial services industry are keenly awaiting the outcome of the vote early on Friday, with currencies, bonds and equities markets likely to move sharply on the result, whichever way it goes.

"A lot of this is just wait and see but we've put contingency plans in place; we've got extra people available for dealing and for the helpdesk. We've trebled our capacities," Danny Cox, a spokesman for the FTSE 100-listed firm said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)