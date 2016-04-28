BERLIN, April 28 Britain may need more than ten years to negotiate a trade agreement with the European Union if it decides to leave the bloc, David Lidington, the UK's Europe Minister said during a visit to Berlin on Thursday.

Britain will vote on June 23 whether to leave the 28-member group, with polls suggesting it could still go either way. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Michelle Martin)