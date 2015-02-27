SAO PAULO Feb 27 A truck strike in Brazil that is now in its 10th day has made the completion of food export orders difficult for BRF SA, the world's largest chicken exporter, Chairman Abilio Diniz said on Friday.

"This is a sad moment for our country," Diniz said on a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter earnings. He added that BRF is working to minimize problems caused by blocked roads in Brazil's main agricultural states. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Roberto Samora; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)