SAO PAULO, July 29 A weaker Brazilian currency has helped Brazil's meat exports recover their competitive position, Pedro Faria, CEO of BRF SA, the world's largest poultry exporter and a processed foods maker, said on Wednesday.

Brazil's real has traded around its weakest level in more than 12 years this week. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)