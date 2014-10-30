UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO Oct 30 Brazilian meats processor BRF SA posted a third-quarter net profit of 624 million reais ($260 million) compared with a net income of 498 million reais a year ago, the company said in a filing on Thursday. ($1 = 2.40 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources