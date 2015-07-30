(Adds details, comments from CFO)
SAO PAULO, July 30 BRF SA, the
world's largest chicken exporter, on Thursday posted a
second-quarter profit of 364 mln reais ($108 million), well
below the 437 million reais expected by analysts, as a worsening
economy offset potential gains from a weak currency.
BRF benefited from larger returns in reais from its sales
abroad as the Brazilian real hovers around its lowest level
against the dollar in 12 years, but also felt the impact of a
deteriorating economic situation in its home market.
"It is obvious that the Brazilian situation make us cautious
about the future. We have achieved good results, but clearly
local consumption today is less robust than in the past," said
BRF's chief financial officer Augusto Ribeiro in a conference
call to reporters.
BRF's sales are split evenly between local and foreign
markets. While it exports a lot of poultry, the company has a
large processed food operation in Brazil, with a line of
ready-to-eat products.
Despite a smaller profit than projected by analysts, other
indicators were positive.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a measure of operational efficiency known as
EBITDA, rose 43.6 percent from a year ago to 1.38 bln reais
($409 million), slightly above the 1.3 billion reais analysts
polled by Reuters had forecast.
Total revenues increased by 12.8 percent in the second
quarter to 7.91 billion reais ($2.34 billion).
Its EBITDA margin went from 13.7 percent last year to 17.4
percent now.
Ribeiro said the company has no plans to reduce investments
in Brazil despite the recession.
($1 = 3.37 reais)
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Leslie Adler, Dan
Grebler and Diane Craft)