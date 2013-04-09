BRIEF-Gastar Exploration Q4 adj non-gaap loss per share $0.06 excluding items
* Gastar Exploration announces fourth quarter, full-year 2016 results and 2017 guidance
SAO PAULO, April 9 Retail tycoon Abilio Diniz does not plan to resign as chairman of Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA now that BRF Brasil Foods SA shareholders have elected him to lead their board, his press relations office said on Tuesday.
Diniz has faced accusations that holding both positions creates a conflict of interest because Brasil Foods is a major supplier to Pão de Açúcar SA.
* Gastar Exploration announces fourth quarter, full-year 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Scotiabank announces Stephen Hart's retirement and appoints Daniel Moore as chief risk officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, March 9 Foreign institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, are studying investments in the U.S. interstate oil and gas pipeline network as a way to obtain recurring returns in a low interest-rate environment.