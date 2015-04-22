SAO PAULO, April 22 Brazil's BRF SA,
the world's largest poultry exporter, has agreed to a joint
venture with British-based Invicta Food Group Ltd to distribute
processed foods in Britain, Ireland and Scandinavia, according
to a securities filing on Wednesday.
Subsidiary BRF GmbH will offer its service network in the
region as well as paying 18 million pounds ($27 million) for a
62 percent stake in the joint venture. Invicta will offer its
own operations, with a strong presence in UK food services, in
return for the remaining 38 percent stake.
($1 = 0.66 pounds)
(Reporting by Gustavo Bonato Editing by W Simon)